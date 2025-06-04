Apella Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $89.56.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

