Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,463 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.1%

EPAM stock opened at $174.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.25. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.