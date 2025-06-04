Accel Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average is $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

