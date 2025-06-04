Iams Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Iams Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,603 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,285,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,933,000 after acquiring an additional 954,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 419,858 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,985,000 after acquiring an additional 358,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,048,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%
NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.80.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
