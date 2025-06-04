Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.