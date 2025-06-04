Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 3,488 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $350.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.19. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

