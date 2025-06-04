Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Purchased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 406,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,968 shares during the period. Ziff Davis accounts for approximately 4.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 9,236.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 443,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after buying an additional 113,157 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 156,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer acquired 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,063.44. The trade was a 5.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.57.
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
