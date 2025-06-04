Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Grows By 20.6%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of the James Financial Group news, Director William C. Bryant III purchased 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $95,662.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,117.57. This represents a 9.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert R. Chapman purchased 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,903.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,907.35. This represents a 2.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,352 shares of company stock valued at $148,617 in the last three months. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of BOTJ stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.29. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.