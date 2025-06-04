TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 210 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $248.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.85 and a 200-day moving average of $194.65. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $250.50. The company has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

