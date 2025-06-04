SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,521 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

