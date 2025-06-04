5,201 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 105,345.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $162.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.25 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

