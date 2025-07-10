Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYYFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Advantest Price Performance

ATEYY opened at $75.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.60. Advantest has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $77.65.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

