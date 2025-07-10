Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.
