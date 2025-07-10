Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) Insider Buys £1,983.20 in Stock

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stephen Shelton purchased 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,983.20 ($2,695.30).

Avation Trading Down 0.6%

LON AVAP opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.19) on Thursday. Avation PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 122 ($1.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 192 ($2.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.55. The firm has a market cap of £135.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Avation Company Profile

Avation PLC is a specialist commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of commercial aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.

