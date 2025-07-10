American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $12.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.84.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,409,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,858,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 31,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 426,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 425,347 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,160 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

