Insider Buying: Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires 8 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2025

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RATGet Free Report) insider Iain Hooley purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,752 ($23.81) per share, for a total transaction of £140.16 ($190.49).

Rathbones Group Price Performance

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,778 ($24.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,670.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,640.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,374 ($18.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,005 ($27.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,084 ($28.32) to GBX 2,087 ($28.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rathbones Group

About Rathbones Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rathbones Group (LON:RAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.