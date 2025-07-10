Insider Buying: Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires 8 Shares of Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Hooley purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,752 ($23.81) per share, for a total transaction of £140.16 ($190.49).

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,778 ($24.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,670.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,640.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,374 ($18.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,005 ($27.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,084 ($28.32) to GBX 2,087 ($28.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

