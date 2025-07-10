Investors Purchase Large Volume of Chipotle Mexican Grill Call Options (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 140,303 call options on the company. This is an increase of 146% compared to the typical volume of 57,088 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,345,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $535,023,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,620,000 after buying an additional 8,318,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after buying an additional 6,853,470 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,105,000 after buying an additional 4,903,969 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.