H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HR.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off.
