H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HR.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

HR.UN opened at C$12.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.98.

H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off.

