JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,040 ($14.13) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 727.50 ($9.89).

LON:RR opened at GBX 966.40 ($13.13) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 196.45 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 537.20 ($7.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 864.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 736.30.

In related news, insider Angela Strank purchased 2,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.88) per share, with a total value of £24,795.38 ($33,698.53). Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 9,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 970 ($13.18), for a total transaction of £91,839.60 ($124,815.98). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,555 and have sold 29,042 shares valued at $24,971,420. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

