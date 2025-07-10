Insider Buying: Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ) Insider Acquires £48,000 in Stock

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Paul West bought 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($65,235.12).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7%

Roquefort Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 1.43 ($0.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.05. Roquefort Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.78 ($0.09). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37.

Get Roquefort Therapeutics alerts:

Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roquefort Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 57,057.07%.

Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roquefort Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roquefort Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.