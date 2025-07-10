Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair started coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

ALL stock opened at $194.16 on Monday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $158.04 and a 1-year high of $213.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 261.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

