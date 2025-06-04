Northside Capital Management LLC Buys 12,290 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $314.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.