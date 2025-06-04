Greenfield Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 11.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Salesforce by 1,610.2% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.34.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,047.50. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $264.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.77 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $252.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

