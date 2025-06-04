Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 116 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $11,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $15,577.50. The trade was a 42.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Efstathios A. Kouninis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $49,625.00.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.69. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

