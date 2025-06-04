676,551 Shares in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL) Acquired by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 676,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,745,000. Cambria Global Value ETF comprises 3.7% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned 9.88% of Cambria Global Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 142,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 95,115 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. McGrath & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Value ETF Trading Up 27.5%

GVAL opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $206.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Cambria Global Value ETF Profile

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.