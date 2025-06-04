Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $228.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

