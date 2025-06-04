RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 27,251 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,197,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 66,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.