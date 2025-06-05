Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Naples Global Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

