Toy Stocks To Research – June 2nd

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Kroger are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are highly speculative, small-capitalization equities that trade with low liquidity and tend to attract short-term traders rather than long-term investors. Because they often lack solid fundamentals and can exhibit extreme price swings on minimal news or volume, toy stocks carry significantly higher risk and volatility than more established shares. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $12.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,053.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $983.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $975.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $467.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $793.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,779,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,856,341. The company has a market cap of $793.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47. Walmart has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $93.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,219. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.66. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $240.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.27. 3,534,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,695,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Read More