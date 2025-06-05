Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.1% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total transaction of $32,096,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,274,300. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $332.05 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 162.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

