Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 13,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $261.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.00. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.