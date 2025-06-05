AMS Capital Ltda Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AMS Capital Ltda grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 5.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $3,127,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,807.49. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,546,299 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $368.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $371.75. The stock has a market cap of $679.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

