Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $547.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

