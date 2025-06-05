Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $102.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $441.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.