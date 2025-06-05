Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 6,657 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,512.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Barclays cut their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $261.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

