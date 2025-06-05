International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Raised by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after purchasing an additional 722,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $265.34 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.78 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.98. The company has a market capitalization of $246.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

