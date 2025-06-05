Thrive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 62,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 110,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $265.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $165.78 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.98.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.