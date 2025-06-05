Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,792,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,666,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,667,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after buying an additional 3,363,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,390,037,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,356,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,447,000 after buying an additional 431,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.39 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.67. The company has a market capitalization of $369.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

About Johnson & Johnson



Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

