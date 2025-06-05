Best Lithium Stocks To Watch Today – June 4th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, Eos Energy Enterprises, and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or development of lithium—a critical metal used primarily in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. Investors buy lithium stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing demand for lithium driven by the global shift toward electrification and renewable energy. Their performance often correlates with lithium prices, supply dynamics and broader market sentiment around green technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.56. 7,126,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,539,023. The company has a market cap of $442.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.78. 1,798,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,440. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $120.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.82. 1,268,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

EOSE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,027,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,526. The stock has a market cap of $855.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 842,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQM

See Also