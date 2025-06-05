Solar Stocks To Watch Now – June 4th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Constellation Energy, GE Vernova, Navitas Semiconductor, Vistra, and NextEra Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies involved in the solar energy sector, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, developers of solar farms, and providers of related equipment or installation services. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth of renewable energy and benefit from advances in solar technology and supportive policy trends. Their performance is often influenced by government incentives, technological innovation, and swings in energy commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $10.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.19. 72,857,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,842,508. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.82, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.18. 2,998,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,317. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $403.33 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ:CEG traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.27. 2,851,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,662. Constellation Energy has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $352.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.55.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,410. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $500.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NASDAQ NVTS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,525,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,109,979. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $173.44. 2,954,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444,442. Vistra has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NEE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,330,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070,315. The company has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

