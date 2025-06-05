The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $372.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.93 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.28.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.