Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,399 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $149.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $235,270.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,403.70. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,064 shares of company stock worth $8,381,948 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

