Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,056 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,119,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $840,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $199.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

