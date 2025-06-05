Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 1,950 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,948 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1%

QCOM stock opened at $149.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.