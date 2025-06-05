Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases 1,104 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

