Trinity Wealth Management LLC Buys 810 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $369.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.67.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

