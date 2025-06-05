Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after buying an additional 2,889,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $118.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

