Utility Stocks Worth Watching – June 4th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Riot Platforms, Quanta Services, and Eaton are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water or telecommunications—and typically operate under regulated environments. Because demand for these services remains relatively stable regardless of economic cycles, utility stocks tend to offer steady cash flows and higher-than-average dividend yields, albeit with more modest long-term growth prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.19. The company had a trading volume of 72,857,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,842,508. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 163.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.18. 2,998,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $403.33 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.84 and a 200-day moving average of $490.53.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 91,879,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,327,844. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,345,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,268,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. 25,133,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,833,230. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 4.74. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR traded up $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.81. 638,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.73 and a 200 day moving average of $303.63. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $365.88.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.49. 661,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,522. Eaton has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

