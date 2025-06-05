Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – June 4th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, Five Below, Affirm, Deckers Outdoor, and CRH are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are livestock—such as cattle, sheep, goats or poultry—that are raised primarily on open pastures, rangelands, or free-range enclosures rather than in confined indoor housing. This grazing-based approach emphasizes natural forage consumption, rotational pasture management and free movement to enhance animal welfare, optimize pasture health and promote environmental sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,304,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,330. The stock has a market cap of $799.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.82. The stock had a trading volume of 950,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,459. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.35.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Five Below has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.04.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,515. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -83.37 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

NYSE DECK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day moving average is $154.62. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.47. 1,323,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97.

