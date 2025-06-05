HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,882,000. Amundi lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,053,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $149.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day moving average is $155.34. The firm has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $235,270.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,403.70. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

