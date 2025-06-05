Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 37.0% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.3% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $766.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $726.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

